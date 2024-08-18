Jelly Roll becomes center of attention for A-list celebrities

Jelly Roll might have just attracted a lot of A-list celebrities for his performance.

As the Son of a Sinner crooner took the stage of SiriusXM’s The Hamptons on Saturday for his concert, not only his fans but many celebrities from the industry showed up as well.

Bradley Cooper was spotted at the venue. The 49-year-old star, who is dating Gigi Hadid, flashed his famous smile, dressed in a casual attire, attended the concert.

The father of one, who shares seven-year-old Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, rocked a scruffy slat and pepper beard, however his current girlfriend, fashion model, Hadid seemed to be absent.

Cooper seemed to be in high spirits as he posed for the camera while having pictures taken with Hamm as well as famous late night TV show host, Jimmy Fallon.

While the country musician rocked the stage of The Hamptons, he included music from his forthcoming studio album, that features his recently released song, I Am Not Okay.

He also delivered powerful performances of different renditions of his own track that belonged to Jelly Roll’s 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel.