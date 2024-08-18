 
Jonathan Bailey reveals how filming three big projects simultaneously affected him

Jonathan Bailey filmed three big projects - Wicked, Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers - side by side, and it ruined his hair!

Fellow Travelers has won Jonathan his first Emmy nomination, while he remains a beloved character on Bridgerton and Wicked is set to be one of the biggest movies of this year.

“I think it was 32 days in a row where I didn’t have one day off. And I flew back and forth four times. I’d go from Hawk’s house in the ‘60s at the cabin, go straight to the airport, sleep on the plane, go straight to a regency ball, sleep there, then go straight to Wicked to be learning choreography,” he shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“And at that point, I was so late in joining the Wicked lot, because they’d already started filming, and that also was incredible for Marc Platt to make that work,” he continued.

“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of trying to work out the priorities of whether you have to learn the choreography today, or work on your American accent, or pelt your hair ready for another Bridgerton snog,” he shared.

Jonathan noted that he “probably wouldn’t rush into doing that again.”

Sharing the effect all the styling had on his hair: “But I would say that I was quite good at rolling all the way through and then at the end, I had a five-day holiday, and my hair had died from all the the perming and straightening, because I had to perm my hair for Bridgerton and straighten my hair for [Fellow Travelers].”

“I was like a teenage beauty advert, doing everything to my hair. I remember going on this holiday and I got to the beach, I sat down in the sun, and my hair was just like floating, whisping off, like breaking away. And I looked completely and felt completely insane,” Jonathan concluded. 

