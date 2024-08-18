Don McLean reflects on Taylor Swift's music rights drama with Scooter Braun

Don McLean hinted at Taylor Swift drama with Scooter Braun.

In an interview with The Standard, McLean offered advise to Swift, from his own experience in the music industry.

The American Pie hitmaker addressed the infamous dispute between Swift and Scooter Braun, highlighting the importance of understanding the legal and financial intricacies of the music business.

For those unfamiliar, the feud between the Lover hitmaker and Braun dates back to 2019, when Braun bought the rights to Swift's early albums from her former label.

The Grammy-winner was upset because she wasn’t informed about the sale and felt Braun was being unfair. However, the situation worsened when Braun sold her music rights to another company in 2020.

Swift then decided to re-record her old albums to regain control of her music.

During the interview, McLean told the outlet, "the record companies are the biggest thieves on the planet. That was their business stealing. You have to be very careful."

He continued, "Look at Taylor Swift. Such a smart lady and so talented yet she didn’t realise the albums that she was making were not hers," adding, "She overlooked something that she should have been told about by her lawyer."

"One of the reason why I own all of the songs that I’ve ever written, all of the albums I’ve ever made and anything else I’ve ever been a part of is I was given good legal advice when I started out in 1968," McLean added.