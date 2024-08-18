2024 Logie Awards: Felix Cameron delivers emotional speech

Felix Cameron got emotional during his acceptance speech at the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards.



On Sunday night, the 15-year-old actor won his first ever Logie for Netflix's hit series Boy Swallows Universe.

During his acceptance speech, the actor, who bagged the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent, got teary-eyed by saying, “I'd like to thank my friends, family, my brother and my sister and my mum and dad.”

He went on to say, “I'd like to thank my dramaturg Nadia Townsend, I couldn't have done it without you.”

Felix then burst into tears, telling the audience “I'm so sorry.” The crowds responded with applause showing their support for the actor.

His co-star Lee Halley, who was nominated in the same category, described being at the Logie Awards as a "pinch-me moment" on his X (formally known as Twitter) account.

“We're both just happy [the show is] doing so well and so many people around the world have connected to it and loved it,” he added.

The series dominated the Logies as Bryan Brown winning the Silver Logie for best supporting actor, Sophie Wilde winning the best supporting actress and the series itself nabbed Best Miniseries.