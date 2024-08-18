Photo: George Clooney advises actors to embrace change for prolonged success

George Clooney gave his two cents on a cliché for actors.

As fans will be aware, the 63-year-old is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Wolfs, alongside Brad Pitt.

For this purpose, George recently had an interview with GQ Magazine in which he talked about a myriad of topics.

During this conversation, George confessed why he was lucky to be an A-listed acting sensation.

He began, “We’re in a profession that doesn’t force you into retirement.”

In response, the interviewer noted, “Well, there’s two sides of that coin, right? There is that cliché for actors of: All of a sudden the phone stops ringing.”

George went on to say, “Okay, but there’s two ways of doing this, right? The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens.”

He also explained, “But if you’re willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of—you have to make peace with the idea that you’re going to die!”

“I will walk up to people and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’re older than I thought.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m 63, you dumb shit!’ It’s just: That’s life. And so as long as you can make peace with the idea of change, then it’s okay,” he expressed.

Wrapping up the chat, he remarked, “The hard part is, and I know a lot of actors who do this—and you do too—who don’t let that go and try desperately to hold onto it.”