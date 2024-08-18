Photo: Ryan Reynolds reveals deepest regret after father's death

Ryan Reynolds recently got candid about a heartfelt letter to father that he before his death.

As fans will be aware, the Deadpool & Wolverine star previously shared that his father “was never an easy person to be around.”

However, the acting sensation recently revealed that he penned a message to him in order to express his true feelings, per People Magazine.

The father of four began the emotional discussion by stating, “I sent my dad a letter probably about maybe five months before he died, which I'm very grateful I did.”

He went on to recall, “The letter was basically a list of every amazing thing he ever did. Every time he showed up or every time he had a catch with me outside after baseball practice.”

“Every time he just was there. And if the man couldn't express his emotions in a way that was dynamic, well, many people can't,” the husband of Blake Lively also declared.

“The guy was born in the '40s. It's okay. So I'm super grateful that I sent that letter. I know for a fact it meant the world to him, and it went back from my earliest memories to present day or as close to present day as possible,” he continued.

“So I did get that closure, but I wasn't with him when he passed away, and I do wish I was,” Ryan expressed.