Another veteran actor hits out at Marvel universe

MCU is facing punches from Hollywood bigwigs lately

August 18, 2024

For quite some time, Marvel Cinematic Universe was drawing criticism from some established quarters of Hollywood including Martin Scorsese and now another legendary star spoke out.

Appearing at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Brian Cox, popularly known for Succession, shared his thoughts on the cinema, which, he believes was going down.

"What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way."

He continued, “I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC, and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot.”

Giving an example of the recent hit Deadpool & Wolverine, he said they are “making a lot of money” and “that’ll make everybody happy, but in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards”.

Cox added: “You’re getting the same old… I mean, I’ve done those kind of [projects].”

It is pertinent to mention here Brian played a role in the MCU, appearing as William Stryker in X2: X-Men United.

