Channing Tatum reveals a hidden talent of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is known for many talents, but her friend Channing Tatum has revealed a rare one that presumably others know little about.



In a chat with SiriusXM, the 22 Jump Street star was promoting his upcoming movie Blink Twice.

During the conversation, the 44-year-old raved about her culinary skills. “But what’s beautiful … and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal,” he said.

It is not the first time Channing has gushed about Taylor's cooking skills. Earlier, he said on Jimmy Fallon show, “She’ll be like, “What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, “Italian.” And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.”

He continued, “And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it,” Tatum said, before revealing Swift’s other dish she likes to cook for her friends.

“And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade," adding, "Like warm, warm pop tarts. I'm like, 'Did you just make these? How are these warm?'"