Photo: 'Stranger Things' star spills the beans on season 5

Priah Ferguson recently weighed in on her experience filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things so far.

In a new chat with People magazine, the actress shared, "Filming's going great," Ferugson says,

"I believe everybody is fascinated about the finale and about closing the last season in such an epic way," she also addressed.

Keeping further details under wraps, Priah admitted, "You know, I can't say much, but it's been great so far."

Her comments come after a month when it was announced that season 5 of Stranger Things is halfway through production.

When asked about how she feels about saying goodbye to her costars, she added, "This season in particular, the dynamic is great."

"It might get a little bittersweet because it may be our last time working together or seeing each other or just working on such a big show like Stranger Things," she confessed and concluded the discussion.