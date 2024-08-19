Prince Harry ‘authentic' personality backfires with Britons

Prince Harry’s authenticity has made him unpopular amongst public, says expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who was loved for his honesty and was famous for speaking his mind, is not loathed for it.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy told The Sun: "I have observed Harry for a long time and I always think Harry was so popular as a working royal for almost the same reason as he's unpopular now.

"He doesn't hold back, he was always, in every situation, you felt he was being very authentic, very honest.

The expert added: "I think sometimes his PR people were saying 'that's enough' because if you were talking to him, he would just talk and tell you what he thought.

"I think that's what people liked about him, but obviously since he left the Royal Family that has turned some of people off,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.