Ryan Reynolds answers key 'Deadpool & Wolverine' question

The return of Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine was a big moment, and questions were raised about whose idea was it. A key part of the film, Ryan Reynolds answered this in his new post.

Taking to Instagram, the Merc with a Mouth wrote a lengthy caption in a tribute to his co-star and friend.

During this, the Deadpool star revealed it was actually the Australian star's wish to wear the claws again.

"On August 14th, 2022, @thehughjackman stopped his car to call me, adding, "He’d been having a crappy week… he’d had the flu, two flat tires, and some random idiot egged his house."

"But what happened next, happened fast. He told me he wanted to bring The Wolverine back."

Besides this, the Green Lantern actor reflected on his concerns before the movie was being made.

"@slevydirect and I didn’t talk about it much, but we were feeling a TON of pressure; worrying about how we walk these characters into the MCU, worrying about all of our secret characters STAYING secret — along with so many moving part."

However, he added, "But when Hugh stepped onto set in THAT SUIT… everyone knew something special was happening. I remember thinking everything was gonna be okay."

"For months of filming and 100 years of editing and post production, I had a front row seat to WOLVERINE. Watching and learning from my friend and favourite actor," Ryan noted.