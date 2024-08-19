Taylor Swift’s dad Scott serves up THIS thing to fans during Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift’s dad Scott Swift tried his best Swifties enjoys the pop stars show with a small treat.



During the mid-concert of the Grammy winner’s London tour, Scott was spotted handing some chicken tenders to the concertgoers at Wembley Stadium on August 17.

A fan shared a video of herself on Tik Tok, receiving the protein-packed treat from the pop star's dad as he can be seen distributing it among other attendees also.

"Scott handing out chicken during style somehow makes sense," she wrote on the video clip, noting Taylor’s hit single 1989.



"Thank you for the chicken," the fan said to Scott, adding, "The chicken is fresh."

Moreover, in the caption, the fan tagged Taylor and penned a thank-you note that reads, “Tell your dad thank you, it was just what I needed.”

The final run of Eras Tour shows of the Lover singer is going on in full swing in Europe.

On August 15th show, Taylor was joined by her longtime pal Ed Sheeran as they took the stage by performing their song End Game and Everything Has Changed, plus Sheeran’s hit track Thinking Out Loud.