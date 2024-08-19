 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's dad Scott serves up THIS thing to fans during Eras Tour in London

A Swiftie posted a video of the singer’s dad on social media while distributing a food item

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Taylor Swift’s dad Scott serves up THIS thing to fans during Eras Tour in London
Taylor Swift’s dad Scott serves up THIS thing to fans during Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift’s dad Scott Swift tried his best Swifties enjoys the pop stars show with a small treat.

During the mid-concert of the Grammy winner’s London tour, Scott was spotted handing some chicken tenders to the concertgoers at Wembley Stadium on August 17.

A fan shared a video of herself on Tik Tok, receiving the protein-packed treat from the pop star's dad as he can be seen distributing it among other attendees also.

@stephaniemiec Tell your dad I said thank you, it was just what I needed ???? @Taylor Swift #taylorswift #swifttok #londontstheerastour #chicken #london #erastour ♬ original sound - stephanie!

"Scott handing out chicken during style somehow makes sense," she wrote on the video clip, noting Taylor’s hit single 1989.

"Thank you for the chicken," the fan said to Scott, adding, "The chicken is fresh."

Moreover, in the caption, the fan tagged Taylor and penned a thank-you note that reads, “Tell your dad thank you, it was just what I needed.”

The final run of Eras Tour shows of the Lover singer is going on in full swing in Europe.

On August 15th show, Taylor was joined by her longtime pal Ed Sheeran as they took the stage by performing their song End Game and Everything Has Changed, plus Sheeran’s hit track Thinking Out Loud.

Penn Badgley finishes last day at 'You' with viral trend
Penn Badgley finishes last day at 'You' with viral trend
Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn confirm romance rumours?
Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn confirm romance rumours?
‘Angry boy' Prince Harry wants same love as Kate Middleton video
‘Angry boy' Prince Harry wants same love as Kate Middleton
David Jonsson gets honest about 'Alien: Romulus' role
David Jonsson gets honest about 'Alien: Romulus' role
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disinvited from ‘working members' only Royal event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disinvited from ‘working members' only Royal event
Dakota Johnson gives major hint of her relationship with Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson gives major hint of her relationship with Chris Martin
Meghan Markle goes ‘dramatic' to be liked by Colombians: Body language guru video
Meghan Markle goes ‘dramatic' to be liked by Colombians: Body language guru
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan's romance runs hot and cold: Source
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan's romance runs hot and cold: Source