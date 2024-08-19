Family brings back Ben Affleck smile as divorce looms

After months-long drama, Ben Affleck was seen smiling as he spent time with his family and ex-Jennifer Garner.



The reunion comes as the Oscar winner's eldest daughter Violet is going to college, seemingly Yale University, while his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez remains missing from the scene, according to Daily Mail.

Photos show the Argo star was having dinner with his close ones in New Haven, Connecticut, on Saturday.

Notably, the wedding ring of the Batman star was missing from his hand during the outing.

Not to mention, Ben often sported his sign of marriage in public despite the marital woes.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter revealed the reason to Ok! Magazine, “Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” noting, “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

Besides this, sources say the 52-year-old is “moving forward with his life," referring to his new home in L.A., they spilled, “He’s very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together.”