'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler sparks controversy amid film promotion

Snow White star Rachel Zegler triggered a storm while promoting the long-delayed Disney film.

The 23-year-old, who has strong opinions about the Middle East war, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the trailer of the film and made a bold claim, igniting harsh reactions.

It is worth mentioning that the teaser trailer of the film shows Zegler as the titular princess, the controversial CGI Seven Dwarfs, and Israeli actress Gal Gadot, as the iconic Evil Queen.

As per some Israeli publications, Zegler's comment has allegedly insulted Gadot, although there is no suggestion of any tension between the two ladies.

Furthermore, Disney has tried to move away from hot button issues after finding itself in a series of woke controversies blamed for tanking its share price.

Additionally, as per the publication, Zegler herself appeared to have quietened down after angering the audience by declaring that she “hated” the original 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

According to the outlet, the actress branded the storyline “weird,” while referring to the Prince character as a "stalker" and suggested she would ensure the remake's fairytale smooching was consensual.

It is pertinent to mention that the $330million Disney movie, directed by Marc Webb, was scheduled to be released in March 2024, however, it got delayed after executives had to have "crisis talks" in order to do some serious damage limitation following the negative response to Zegler's stances.

