'The Bachelor' star Madison Prewett expecting first baby: 'Can't wait to meet you'

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt tied the knot in October 2022

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

'The Bachelor' star Madison Prewett expecting first baby: 'Can't wait to meet you'

Madison Prewett is expecting her first baby with her husband, Grant Troutt.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, The Bachelor alum announced the joyful news by posting snaps from a maternity photo shoot of herself and Grant.

In one of the photos shared, the lovebirds can be seen posing together in a meadow, showing off images from the ultrasound.

"WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!!" Madison captioned the pictures. "Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you.”

For those unversed, Madison and Grant tied the knot in October 2022 in a lavish ceremony held in Dallas, Taxes.

"We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Madison told People magazine of the celebration.

"I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect,” she added.

