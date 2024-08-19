Prince Harry leaves King Charles 'frustrated' yet again

Prince Harry has reportedly left his cancer-stricken father King Charles 'frustrated' yet again with his latest move.



A source has claimed that Prince Harry's refusal to accept UK safety arrangements and continuing to appeal against a High Court decision about his security, has left King Charles frustrated.

According to a report by The Times, per Daily Mail, King Charles is said to be 'frustrated' at the ongoing fight, and worries Harry wants to lobby him on the issue because of the 'mistaken belief that the monarch has control over his security'.

The publication, citing an insider, claimed King Charles wants no involvement with Harry’s Home Office battle.

“His Majesty's son is suing His Majesty's government, and that is very tricky for the King. If they were to meet, there is a worry that son would lobby father because of the mistaken belief that the King has control over his security,' the royal insider said.

The source further said, “For him not to have accepted the judgment of His Majesty's government and courts is frustrating.”