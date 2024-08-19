Post Malone redefines 'artistry' with soulful insights

Post Malone has recently talked about his first country album F-1 Trillion on his social media account.



The Sunflower singer took to Instagram to highlight pushing the boundaries of artistry.

Alongside series of pictures of himself posing with a vehicle, the 29-year-old singer captioned the post: “Pushing boundaries & slaying ???? there is no music you were not born to create.”

The I Like You hitmaker added, “You define artistry & it comes straight from your soul.”

He concluded the post by promoting his newly released album with, “Yeeess 1trillion times”.

His new post comes just a few days after his county music debut, F-1 Trillion, which was released on August 16, 2024.

Last week, upon the release of the album, the Rockstar hit-maker took to his official Instagram and expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this project. I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends…” he wrote.

Malone further expressed, “I have had the time of my life making this record, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to make it.”