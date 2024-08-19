Christina Hall, daughter flaunt their gorgeous hair in adorable video

Christina Hall enjoyed a hair-care day with daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa.



The 41-year-old Flip or Flop star and her daughter Taylor could be seen playing with each other's hair, exchanging smiles and showing off their new hair extensions in a new video dropped on Lush Locks by Latitude.

In the video, Christina and her daughter twinned in blue as the TV personality opted for a blue top and blue skirt while Taylor went for a light blue jeans with a blue half sleeves top.



The caption of the video read, “Mom & Daughter hair day! Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Lucks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends.”

Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are also proud parents of son Brayden James El Moussa.



The Christina Collection Flooring founder and her ex-husband have remained very amicable after ending their seven-year marriage in 2018, as reported by the publication.