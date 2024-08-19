 
Geo News

Christina Hall, daughter flaunt their gorgeous hair in adorable video

Christina Hall twins with her daughter Taylor Reese in sweet social media video

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Christina Hall, daughter flaunt their gorgeous hair in adorable video

Christina Hall enjoyed a hair-care day with daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa.

The 41-year-old Flip or Flop star and her daughter Taylor could be seen playing with each other's hair, exchanging smiles and showing off their new hair extensions in a new video dropped on Lush Locks by Latitude.

In the video, Christina and her daughter twinned in blue as the TV personality opted for a blue top and blue skirt while Taylor went for a light blue jeans with a blue half sleeves top.

The caption of the video read, “Mom & Daughter hair day! Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Lucks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends.”

Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are also proud parents of son Brayden James El Moussa.

The Christina Collection Flooring founder and her ex-husband have remained very amicable after ending their seven-year marriage in 2018, as reported by the publication. 

Inside King Charles' secret playhouse for Prince William's children
Inside King Charles' secret playhouse for Prince William's children
Phil Donahue, TV show legend, breathes his last at 88
Phil Donahue, TV show legend, breathes his last at 88
Julianne Hough reveals where Ryan Seacrest took her on their first date
Julianne Hough reveals where Ryan Seacrest took her on their first date
Naomi Osaka slams pregnancy rumors recalling her 'traumatic' experience
Naomi Osaka slams pregnancy rumors recalling her 'traumatic' experience
Meghan Markle steals Kate Middleton's charm with captivating move
Meghan Markle steals Kate Middleton's charm with captivating move
Kirsten Dunst pays tribute to 'Bring It On' 24 years after film's release
Kirsten Dunst pays tribute to 'Bring It On' 24 years after film's release
Jennifer Lopez's absence seen as 'positive' for Ben Affleck: Insider
Jennifer Lopez's absence seen as 'positive' for Ben Affleck: Insider
How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids video
How Prince William, Kate Middleton reduce screen time for their kids