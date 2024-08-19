King Charles issues public statement as internet goes crazy over Meghan Markle viral dance video

King Charles issues public statement amid Meghan Markle viral dance video

King Charles has released his first public statement as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued their Colombia trip.



The palace shared King Charles meaningful statement on its social media handles.

The monarch's statement reads, “I can only express my warmest possible thanks for the remarkable generosity of the British public in enabling swift action to support those in the most desperate of conditions, and my particular admiration for those humanitarians who risk so much in the service of others.”

The King issued the statement to mark World Humanitarian Day.

King Charles statement comes amid Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia tour.

The Duke and Duchess commenced their visit to Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos.

The California-based royal couple also enjoyed a theater performance as well as a musical and dance performance at the venue in Bogota.

Meghan and Harry also participated in an intimate dance session with locals which brought so many romantic moments between the couple.

Meghan and Harry’s dance video has also gone viral on social media.