Phil Donahue, TV show legend, breathes his last at 88

Phil Donahue, one of the most renowned talk show hosts, passed away at the age of 88.

The renowned “King of Daytime Talk,” long time host of The Phil Donahue Show’s death was confirmed on Sunday to PEOPLE magazine.

First reported by the Today show on Monday, Donahue’s family issued a statement revealing how the famous TV journalist died in his home surrounded by family.

His family includes wife of 44 years, the actress Marlo Thomas and his “sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie."

The statement informed how the talk show host "passed away peacefully following a long illness."

Former director for Donahue, Ron Weiner has previously praised the now-deceased personality, telling WGN-TV, "When Phil came to Chicago, he found his most important element — the Chicago studio audience. From that point, the program really took off."

Phile Donahue’s self-titled show, was an hour-long broadcast that addressed pressing issues that varied at a broad spectrum, from child abuse in the Catholic Church, to feminism and race relations, this show’s unique selling point was it being the first to allow the audience to ask questions from the guests.