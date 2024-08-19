Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore Royal family as they ‘let their guard down’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignored the criticism directed at them from the supporters of the British Royal family as they let their guard down and danced to the rhythm of their hearts.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made headlines after they shared a romantic kiss during a salsa dance in Colombia.

Analyzing their viral video, an insider said that the California-based Royal couple showed their "true, authentic selves" on the dance floor, ending their lively routine with a tender smooch.

A source close to the couple said they "danced like they didn't care who was watching" and that this authentic display "could be the making of them."

Speaking with The Mirror, the insider said, "They have finally let their guard down and are just being themselves. It's no secret the Duke and Duchess both love music, especially hip-hop, salsa and dancing, so to get to do this on their Colombia tour was a dream come true.”

“They danced like they did not care who was watching, and that was so endearing,” they added, hinting that the couple did not care what the members of the royal family or their critics think of them.

"It could be the making of them as it showed a stripped back, normal side to them - and people can relate. They are showing their true, authentic selves and the people of Colombia are loving it."