Marilyn Manson takes cover amid music comeback as allegations resurface

Marilyn Manson just disabled the comments under his two latest songs that marked his musical comeback.

As the iconic rock star still remains under a radar following accusations of inappropriate misconduct, he now seems to have turned off the comments section under his two new tracks.

Both the singles were released amid Manson being on tour and supporting Five Finger Death punch as a part of his US endeavor, marking his first proper string of performances since 2019.

Since then, the Tainted Love rocker found himself in hot water as multiple sexual abuse allegations were made against him in February 2021.

More than a dozen claims were made against Manson, by different women, that also included his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, who made accusations of r***, torture, and threats.

Ever since, not only numerous lawsuits have ensued, but Manson was also dropped by his previous record label amidst claims that the rock legend has consistently denied.

However, in light of recent events, the 55-year-old musician signed a new record deal with the independent label, Nuclear Blast after which he released his latest songs, As Sick As The Secrets Within and Raise the Red Flag.