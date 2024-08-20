 
Geo News

Marilyn Manson takes cover amid music comeback as allegations resurface

Marilyn Manson went on a hiatus amid multiple inappropriate conduct lawsuits against him

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Marilyn Manson takes cover amid music comeback as allegations resurface
Marilyn Manson takes cover amid music comeback as allegations resurface

Marilyn Manson just disabled the comments under his two latest songs that marked his musical comeback. 

As the iconic rock star still remains under a radar following accusations of inappropriate misconduct, he now seems to have turned off the comments section under his two new tracks.

Both the singles were released amid Manson being on tour and supporting Five Finger Death punch as a part of his US endeavor, marking his first proper string of performances since 2019.

Since then, the Tainted Love rocker found himself in hot water as multiple sexual abuse allegations were made against him in February 2021.

More than a dozen claims were made against Manson, by different women, that also included his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, who made accusations of r***, torture, and threats.

Ever since, not only numerous lawsuits have ensued, but Manson was also dropped by his previous record label amidst claims that the rock legend has consistently denied.

However, in light of recent events, the 55-year-old musician signed a new record deal with the independent label, Nuclear Blast after which he released his latest songs, As Sick As The Secrets Within and Raise the Red Flag.

Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing video
Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing
Oprah Winfrey pens sweet tribute to 'pioneer' Phil Donahue
Oprah Winfrey pens sweet tribute to 'pioneer' Phil Donahue
Beyoncé scores big career win after country album
Beyoncé scores big career win after country album
Jeremy Renner praises daughter Ava for helping him heal after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner praises daughter Ava for helping him heal after snowplow accident
Dr Dre reveals 'amazing roster' of artists on board for Snoop Dogg album
Dr Dre reveals 'amazing roster' of artists on board for Snoop Dogg album
Kesha displays risque choice as she is 'bored of wearing clothes'
Kesha displays risque choice as she is 'bored of wearing clothes'
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put feud aside for THIS reason video
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put feud aside for THIS reason
Katie Price fails to attend another court hearing
Katie Price fails to attend another court hearing