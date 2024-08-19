 
Kesha displays risque choice as she is 'bored of wearing clothes'

Kesha previously celebrated the 15-year anniversary of her debut single 'TiK ToK'

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Kesha might just have opted to “blow” off her outfits!

In her latest update, the 37-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account to upload two pictures of herself without wearing any clothes.

In the carousel of images, the first one shows the Blow hit-maker eating her salad while sitting in a chair while the other features her with a white sheet covering her chest as she sat on her bed.

"But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes," Kesha wrote in the caption

Source: Instagram
Previously, the Die Young singer celebrated the 15-year anniversary of her debut single, TiK ToK, with a separate post on her social media platform.

"TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited. I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel,” she wrote underneath the celebratory upload.

In the TikTok video that she uploaded, the star could be seen holding a Spotify plaque that celebrated 1 billion steams of her 2013 song, Timber, before she realized and said, “S***, wrong one,” and then picked up the other plaque that marked 1 billion streams of TiK ToK, on the same streaming platform.

