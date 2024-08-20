Katherine Schwarzenegger shares back-to-school 'summer' tips

On Monday, August 19, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared some adorable shots on Instagram to not only announce that her daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina are back to school, but to also offer advice to parents to get the kids back to their usual schedules.

“We all lose the schedules a bit in summer”, she stated in the caption.

The author first expressed her disbelief over how rapidly time passed, writing, "How is it already back to school time?!"

Some other useful tips were shared by the 34-year-old that stated, "Start early — the best way to transition into a back-to-school routine is to start soon not the week they go back to school."

She continued, "Adjust the bedtime or naptime (if you’re lucky with still doing naps) — we’ve been gradually moving bedtime back 15–20 minutes each night until they’re back on a school sleep schedule."

Finally, she added, “No screens before bedtime - we do family reading time, draw, or sometimes play with a small toy until they doze off.”

Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt, who is also the father of Jack whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, are expecting to welcome their third baby soon; this joyful news of the New York Times best-selling author’s pregnancy was confirmed by PEOPLE at the end of June.