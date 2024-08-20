Ben Affleck supports daughter Violet amid split rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is helping out his daughter Violet as she prepares for college.



As per People magazine, a source reported that Affleck "has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in.”

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck shares the 18-year-old, eldest of three kids, with his wife Jennifer Garner.

Violet’s new chapter of life is about to start as she prepares to move in to her college, Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

"It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks," the tipster added.

Previously, Affleck and Garner were spotted enjoying a family dinner in Connecticut, amid the latter’s divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez.

As per a recent report by DailyMail, a body language expert, Judi James, said that the ex-couple seemed to be completely comfortable in each other's presence.

“It seems Lopez's absence was a positive for Affleck he seems to be ‘safe-harbouring’ here, a familiar harbour of his ex-wife and his children while his current marital problems blow over around him,” the expert told the outlet.

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, sparked rumors of their troubled marriage in May 2024.