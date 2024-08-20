‘Hell raiser' Prince Harry is ‘new man' after Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has become a changed person now that Meghan Markle has entered his life.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently residing in California alongside the Duchess and their two kids, has turned into a new person unlike his past self in the UK.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "I think he's got a lot of challenges ahead but I don't think he knows what they are.”

She added: "I think they've lost touch with him and they don't know who is he is now, he doesn't seem like the person who everybody used to know. The fun loving, sporty, semi-hell-raiser he used to be is no more.”

Speaking about Harry’s new approach to life, the expert added: "He's now into therapy, and wellness and changing the world, or trying to, I don't think this is the man he knew."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.