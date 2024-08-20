 
Geo News

Queen Elizabeth shocking comment on Doland Trump marriage laid bare

Queen Elizabeth II real opinion about Donald Trump laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II was deeply disappointed by Donald Trump in his rated visit to the UK.

While the business tycoon was still the resident of the United States in 2018, Trump ticked off Her Majesty with his prying nature.

Royal author Craig Brown in his new book, 'A Voyage Around The Queen', reports: "Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin. She may not have found their company convivial; upon their departure, she may even have voiced a discreet word of disapproval.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him "very rude"

"She also believed President Trump "must have some sort of arrangement" with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him? For his part, Donald Trump was confident he had been her favourite guest ever,” he noted.

Shiloh Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name
Shiloh Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name
‘Hell raiser' Prince Harry is ‘new man' after Meghan Markle video
‘Hell raiser' Prince Harry is ‘new man' after Meghan Markle
Creators reflect on ‘Shogun' challenges: 'Nothing came easy'
Creators reflect on ‘Shogun' challenges: 'Nothing came easy'
Lizzo sticks to fitness vows amid sweat-breaking workout
Lizzo sticks to fitness vows amid sweat-breaking workout
Taylor Swift claps back at Donald Trump's faux campaign
Taylor Swift claps back at Donald Trump's faux campaign
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares back-to-school 'summer' tips
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares back-to-school 'summer' tips
Ben Affleck supports daughter Violet amid split rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck supports daughter Violet amid split rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing video
Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing