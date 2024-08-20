Machine Gun Kelly recalls heart-breaking sobriety journey

Fighting to get sober, Machine Gun Kelly reveals the final push to him was given by his daughter, Casie.



Appearing on Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Home rapper recalled a heart-breaking incident when his then 11 or 12-year-old kid gave him a reality check.

"It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high.' It broke my heart," he added. "It was the ultimate let down."

He continued, "It took me a while afterward because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me."

"As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

Apart from his daughter, sources say his current partner Megan Fox played a key role in driving him away from drugs.

“He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change," they spilled to In Touch. “Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.”