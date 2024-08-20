Disney swings axe on ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte'

The run of The Acolyte did not go far from season one after Lucasfilm announced the cancellation of the show after season one.



Season one came to an end with a finale last month that divided critics and audiences, according to Deadline.

On the one hand, the reviewers wrote glowing reviews for the Leslye Headland-helmed show, but on the other, fans slammed the series for being ‘woke’ as the show opted for an inclusive casting leading to some review-bombed it.

Responding to the hate, the creator said, “Honestly, I feel sad that people would think that if something were gay, that would be bad.”

Leslye continued, “It makes me feel sad that a bunch of people on the Internet would somehow dismantle what I consider to be the most important piece of art that I’ve ever made.”

The Acolyte season one meanwhile ended on a cliffhanger while setting out a path for many plotlines. However, the viewership nonetheless did not come to a bar to order a renewal.