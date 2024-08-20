 
Geo News

King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

King Charles has reportedly not invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Balmoral

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

King Charles on Monday made his first public appearance after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip.

The monarch was photographed arriving at the Scottish castle.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared King Charles photos.

He tweeted, “NEW: The King has been officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle as he takes up summer residence, inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates.”

King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harrys Colombia visit

According to GB News, King Charles met the Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV (mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland) during an inspection of Balaklava Company.

The monarch will take up summer residence at the castle alongside Queen Camilla, following in the tradition of the late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The publication also claimed Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie and Prince Edward were also spotted in Scotland, adding that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry visited Colombia on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez last week.

Brad Pitt keeps an ear out for son Pax recovery
Brad Pitt keeps an ear out for son Pax recovery
Meghan Markle goes ‘sensual' to reward Prince Harry's salsa steps video
Meghan Markle goes ‘sensual' to reward Prince Harry's salsa steps
Disney swings axe on ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Disney swings axe on ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Madonna gives inside look into birthday bash of son Rocco
Madonna gives inside look into birthday bash of son Rocco
Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry get candid about work & family
Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry get candid about work & family
Queen Elizabeth shocking comment on Donald Trump marriage laid bare video
Queen Elizabeth shocking comment on Donald Trump marriage laid bare
Halle Berry credits Pierce Brosnan for restoring her faith in men
Halle Berry credits Pierce Brosnan for restoring her faith in men
Machine Gun Kelly recalls heart-breaking sobriety journey
Machine Gun Kelly recalls heart-breaking sobriety journey