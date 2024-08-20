King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

King Charles on Monday made his first public appearance after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip.



The monarch was photographed arriving at the Scottish castle.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared King Charles photos.

He tweeted, “NEW: The King has been officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle as he takes up summer residence, inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates.”

According to GB News, King Charles met the Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV (mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland) during an inspection of Balaklava Company.

The monarch will take up summer residence at the castle alongside Queen Camilla, following in the tradition of the late mother Queen Elizabeth II.



The publication also claimed Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie and Prince Edward were also spotted in Scotland, adding that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry visited Colombia on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez last week.