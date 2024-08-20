Kate Middleton remains 'very calm' as cancer treatment continues

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is remaining "very calm" as her cancer treatment continues, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to OK! Magazine, per Marie Claire, royal expert Jennie Bond said the future queen is remaining "very calm" while her treatment continues, and she wants her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to know she is "strong enough."

Jennie also reflected on how the Princess of Wales is preparing for her future as Queen.

The royal expert said, "I think you have to be quite tough to survive—and thrive—in the Royal Family. It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace."

Jennie went on saying that but Kate Middleton has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land.

She added, "And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come."