Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move

"Meghan Markle was teaching little girls there to do curtsies to her because she is a Princess"

August 20, 2024

Meghan Markle has received massive backlash and labelled 'hypocrite' over her latest move in Colombia.

The Duchess and Prince Harry visited Colombia on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez.

Meghan has been slammed after children were seen curtsying to her in Colombia despite the fact that she mocked the gesture in Netflix docuseries after departing from the monarchy.

Royal expert Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, said: "Meghan was teaching little girls there to do curtsies to her because she is a Princess. Little kids were trying to learn how to curtsy."

The royal author further said, "What is really extraordinary is of all the things they hated doing, they are now doing, and they’re doing it with a smile, and they want to do it better than anyone else.

"You start there and that’s where you end, as well, because you think, this is phony, this is all to say, ‘I can do this better than you can,’ but actually, they can’t."

Costar Nana Akua reacted to Angela’s comments saying, "So, they don’t want to be royal, but they want to be treated royal."

