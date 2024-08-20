Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings

Taylor Swift's London gig ended on a happy note as a couple got engaged during the show.

The rings were exchanged in the VIP standing section of the Wembley Stadium when the pop star performed her hit song, Love Story.

Speaking about the proposal, an onlooker told The Mirror, "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away."

"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards,” he added.



Meanwhile, Swift praised the show’s attendees for being her "dream crowd.”

"You are not just singing but screaming the lyrics, do you know how happy that makes me, this is a dream crowd,” she said.” "It’s a lot much fun for me and my fellow performers.”



On playing old songs as well as her new ones at the show, the 34-year-old songstress said: "It takes me back through tours we have done before.”

“I love we are getting to share in all these memories,” the Lover singer added.

