 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings

Taylor Swift fans get emotional as 'happy couple' announces their engagement

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Taylor Swifts London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings
Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings

Taylor Swift's London gig ended on a happy note as a couple got engaged during the show.

The rings were exchanged in the VIP standing section of the Wembley Stadium when the pop star performed her hit song, Love Story.

Speaking about the proposal, an onlooker told The Mirror, "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away."

"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards,” he added.

Meanwhile, Swift praised the show’s attendees for being her "dream crowd.”

"You are not just singing but screaming the lyrics, do you know how happy that makes me, this is a dream crowd,” she said.” "It’s a lot much fun for me and my fellow performers.”

On playing old songs as well as her new ones at the show, the 34-year-old songstress said: "It takes me back through tours we have done before.”

“I love we are getting to share in all these memories,” the Lover singer added.

Pip Edwards drops bombshell about career after resuming work
Pip Edwards drops bombshell about career after resuming work
Fans predict Hailey Bieber will announce baby's arrival on THIS day video
Fans predict Hailey Bieber will announce baby's arrival on THIS day
Paris Hilton expresses sadness while showcasing burnt items post surviving fire video
Paris Hilton expresses sadness while showcasing burnt items post surviving fire
Dave Hughes loses cool over not getting 2024 Logies invitation video
Dave Hughes loses cool over not getting 2024 Logies invitation
Here's how Selena Gomez reacted to landing a role in 'Emilia Perez' video
Here's how Selena Gomez reacted to landing a role in 'Emilia Perez'
Michael Madsen detained in Malibu on domestic violence charge
Michael Madsen detained in Malibu on domestic violence charge
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement amid summer break
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement amid summer break
Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move
Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move