Abbie Chatfield reveals reason behind cancellation of her live show

Abbie Chatfield reveals the reason behind cancellation of her live show

Abbie Chatfield cancelled one of her upcoming live shows due to low ticket sales.



The 29-year-old podcaster and Fboy Island host shared the bad news on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, sharing with fans that she will no longer be taking her speaking tour to Port Macquarie.

She began at length by admitting, “I have some really bad news for Port Macquarie and that is that we've had to cancel the show.”

The show host continued by saying, “We had to make a decision yesterday with the numbers. It would actually cost me more to go to Port Macquarie... it would actually cost me money.”

“I'm really sorry we've had to cancel. I'm really upset obviously but you can get tickets for Newcastle even though that's three hours away so yeah, I'm really sorry.”

The television star went on to explain, “I was hoping to get more tickets sales we didn't sell enough tickets so I have to cancel the Port Macquarie show.”

She also assured fans that those who bought tickets will get a refund via email as she encouraged them to get tickets to her other gigs.

Earlier this month, Abbie announced that she is set to take to the stage to present her Trauma Dump Tour in regional centers across Australia in October and November.