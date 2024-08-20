 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan UK return after new warning

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make ‘desparate’ move to heal royal rift

August 20, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly plan a "desperate" return to the royal family after receiving a shocking warning while residing in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called out for being "bad apples" of the royal family by Eric Trump, son of possible president of the US Donald Trump.

In conversation with GB News, he previously said, "What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the [late] Queen, as did I. My mum knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."

Eric shared that the royal family is a "sacred institution," and seemingly threatened Harry and Meghan by saying, "You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they're on an island of their own."

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's possible next move, a royal commentator, Richard Eden told Daily Mail, "It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift."

It is also important to mention that the former working royals did not make any inappropriate remarks against the royal family during their four-day trip to Colombia, hinting at their desire to mend a broken relationship with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

