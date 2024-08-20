Prince Harry causes new tensions between Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry has been causing tensions between Kate Middleton and Prince William as the Princess of Wales is determined to end the ongoing feud between the Royal brothers.



According to a latest report, Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been encouraging her husband to mend his feud with the Duke of Sussex.

However, so far it has only caused trouble between the Waleses as William is adamant that he will not let Harry be a part of the Royal family again, reported Closer Magazine.

They said, William is “refusing and is adamant that Harry deserves no mercy, that anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan.”

“In his view, the best course is to keep quiet, keep away from them and get on with their lives, but Kate is very much opposed to that way of thinking,” the insider added.

“As far as she’s concerned, life's too short for grudges. She’s pushing William to give peace a chance with his brother and stop this cruel and ugly feud, which isn't going down well with him at all.”

The insider further stated that Kate see Harry as a brother “in the true sense of the word,” claiming that she is “now making it her mission to convince William he ought to stop being so harsh and unforgiving with his brother.”

“She sees the pain that Harry’s in and although William might put on a tough front, Kate knows he’s hurting too,” added the source.

Before concluding, the source stated that there have been “some difficult conversations” between Kate and William as he is trying “to avoid the subject, but the Princess of Wales is not giving up.”