Prince Harry takes major step to save Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage

Prince Harry took a major step in order to save his brother Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton.

New reports have revealed that the Princess of Wales has taken on the responsibility of sorting out issues between Harry and William.

A source close to the cancer-stricken Princess revealed that she has been encouraging William to end his rift with Harry and welcome him back into the family fold.

However, William has been adamant that he will not forgive the Duke of Sussex, which has been causing marital troubles between him and Kate Middleton.

To not be the reason of rift between the couple, Harry snubbed his uncle's Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral as he avoids any interaction with Kate and William, a source has told Closer Magazine.

While Harry would typically be expected to attend the funeral, sources suggest his presence might create too much drama.

“In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there,” they said.

“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan,” the insider said, adding, “But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.”