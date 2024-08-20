 
Geo News

Prince Harry takes major step to save Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage

Kate Middleton reportedly putting her marriage to Prince William at risk for Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Prince Harry takes major step to save Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage
Prince Harry takes major step to save Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 

Prince Harry took a major step in order to save his brother Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton.

New reports have revealed that the Princess of Wales has taken on the responsibility of sorting out issues between Harry and William.

A source close to the cancer-stricken Princess revealed that she has been encouraging William to end his rift with Harry and welcome him back into the family fold.

However, William has been adamant that he will not forgive the Duke of Sussex, which has been causing marital troubles between him and Kate Middleton.

To not be the reason of rift between the couple, Harry snubbed his uncle's Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral as he avoids any interaction with Kate and William, a source has told Closer Magazine.

While Harry would typically be expected to attend the funeral, sources suggest his presence might create too much drama.

“In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there,” they said.

“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan,” the insider said, adding, “But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.”

King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit
King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit
Lindsay Lohan updates fans on ‘Freakier Friday' filming
Lindsay Lohan updates fans on ‘Freakier Friday' filming
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal go public with romance in London video
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal go public with romance in London
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's another Colombia dance video goes viral video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's another Colombia dance video goes viral
Chappell Roan demands respect, sets boundaries with 'crazy' fans video
Chappell Roan demands respect, sets boundaries with 'crazy' fans
Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings
Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings
Kate Middleton receives shock as she unofficially resumes work video
Kate Middleton receives shock as she unofficially resumes work
King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward
King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward