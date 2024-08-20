Real reason Chappell Roan won't take acting jobs

Chappell Roan trained for acting but still won't take acting jobs

Chappell Roan isn’t into acting even though she trained for it.

Roan recently said that she’d rather “get arrested” than take on acting projects.

The singer even explained why that is, saying, “I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are f*cking crazy.”

“Like, I get so freaked out by film people. I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No.'”

She admitted that she began singing as a way to “get my foot in the door” for acting,

However, she gave that goal up when she got to Los Angeles. “The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control. I can put out music whenever I want. I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months,'” she said.

Roan said she’d consider a cameo role if it was “really specific and really silly.”

Regarding bigger roles, she said, “I’ve been trained how to act, but it’s the most stressful thing in the world to me. I would rather get arrested… because I know how to operate myself in jail.”