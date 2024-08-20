Photo: Ozzy Osbourne revealed the best song he ever wrote

Ozzy Osbourne, who is the founding member of Black Sabbath, once weighed in on his favourite song.

As per a report of Far Out Magazine, in his autobiography I Am Ozzy, the musician got candid about the time when he was recording the track Master of Reality.

Recalling his memories from the 1971’s song, the husband of Sharon Osbourne penned, “Apart from the fact that Tony detuned his guitar to make it easier to play, Geezer wrote ‘Sweet Leaf’ about all the dope we’d been smoking.”

He went on to claim, “And ‘Children of the Grave’ was the most kick-ass song we’d ever recorded.”

This is pertinent to mention here that this song marked the start of a new era for the band as in 1992 Tony Iommi, the band's guitarist, revealed, “During Master of Reality, we started getting more experimental and began taking too much time to record.”

“Ultimately, I think it really confused us. Sometimes I think I’d really like to go back to the way we recorded the first two albums. I’ve always preferred just going into the studio and playing, without spending a lot of time rehearsing or getting sounds,” he continued at the time.