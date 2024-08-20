Sonia Kruger walks down memory lane as she reminisces about 'Strictly Ballroom' days

Sonia Kruger walked down the memory lane as she looked back at her breakthrough role in Strictly Ballroom.

The television host, who played Tina Sparkle in the 1992 Baz Luhrmann-directed romantic comedy, celebrated the film's 32nd anniversary this week.

While sharing a series of images from the film on her Instagram, Sonia wrote in the caption, “It was the movie that had the whole world dancing! Happy 32nd Birthday Strictly Ballroom!”

Furthermore, the 58-year-old previously told Ben O’Shea on The West Live podcast about Luhrmann that “it's where his career started."

"And same with mine, too. If it wasn't for that movie I probably wouldn't be in television today."

Sonia continued by explaining how she landed a speaking role in the film after initially being cast as an extra due to her ballroom dancing background.

“I was at that point a professional dancer, I thought I know they're gonna use me as an extra, but I would really like a role. So I went and found out who was casting it," she stated.



Additionally, the Dancing With The Stars host said that when she spoke to Baz, who is in Cannes premiering his new Elvis biopic, this week, he told her she was “perfect” for the role of clueless Tina Sparkle and yet only had six lines in the movie.

In the comedy, Paul Mercurio stars as Scott Hastings, an Australian ballroom dancer who pairs with beginner-dancer Fran (Tara Morice) after his maverick style earns him the disdain of his conservative colleagues.



It is worth mentioning that Sonia was also a ballroom adviser in the movie and helped teach her fellow cast members how to dance.