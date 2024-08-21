Kylie Jenner sends fans wild with gorgeous snaps on IG

Kylie Jenner sent her fans wild as she dropped sizzling images on her social media.

The mother-of-two shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram donning a cutout swimsuit from her clothing brand, Khy.

In the first picture, she could be seen placing her hands on her back, flaunting her large hoop earrings.

The next snap featured her flipping her hair to one side as she posed for photos in a sizzling gray two-piece.

"Sexiest drop yettt @khy satin swim dropping in just 2 days 08/21 on khy.com," she captioned the photos.



Furthermore, the Kylie Cosmetics founder then reposted a snap from Khy on her Instagram stories. “Thought things were cooling down? Think again. All new, seriously sexy Satin Swim is about to bring a major heat wave," it read.