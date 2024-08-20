 
Taylor Swift planning to spend 'two month break' with beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift will perform her final London show on August 20, before she leaves the UK

August 20, 2024

Taylor Swift, who is set to perform at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, is reportedly planning to spend her time with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift has one more night at Wembley Stadium in London before wrapping her European leg of the Eras Tour and taking a two-month break.

According to a tipster, the 34-year-old singer plans to spend her two-month break from the tour with her footballer boyfriend.

An insider told the Heat World that the Love Story hitmaker would also be supporting her beau in the NFL season, which kicks off in September.

The tipster told the outlet that Kelce, in this regard, is planning to make Taylor stay in his mansion worth $6 million.

“Taylor’s counting down the days – they both are,” the insider claimed by adding, “He’s been getting the place ready for her.”

“They’ve spent extended time under one roof before, but this is her effectively moving in with him, and shows how comfortable and committed they are in the long term,” the source claimed.

Her Eras Tour is set to conclude on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, consisting of 149 shows that span five continents.

