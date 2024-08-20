Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry faced a major setback as key members of the royal family decided on his return to the Firm.

As reported by The Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex might never be able to regain the trust of his father, King Charles, brother, Prince William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, because of his own actions.

From his appearance in the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview to his bombshell memoir Spare, the former working royal made inappropriate remarks against the key royal figures which deteriorated his relationship with the family.

An insider shared, "The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two."

The source added, "How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can. But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable."

Notably, the report claimed that the Monarch could "forgive" his son, however, there are other "members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem."