Jonny Depp's directorial comeback 'Modi' set for San Sebastian Festival

Johnny Depp's latest directorial venture, Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, is set to make its debut at the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival.

The film is scheduled to rum from September 20-28, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, a biopic on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, stars Riccardo Scamarcio in the role of Modigliani, alongside a notable cast including Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, and Antonia Desplat.

The story of the film delves into themes of art, love, and rejection as Modigliani navigates the chaotic streets and bars of the city.

"The film, a tale of art, love, and rejection, follows a 72-hour whirlwind of chaotic events through the streets and bars of a Paris torn apart during World War I," reads the synopsis.

This film marks Depp's return to directing, following his debut with The Brave in 1997.

Depp, known for his controversial career due to legal battles, received the Donostia Award for lifetime achievement at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2021.

The festival will also feature other notable films, including Lumière!, l’aventure continue by Thierry Frémaux and Bagger Drama by Piet Baumgartner.