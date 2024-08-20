King Charles gets emotional during outing in Southport

King Charles III could not control his emotions as he arrived Southport to meet with knife attack survivors and the families of three girls who were killed at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the July 29 horrific attack.

The 75-year-old reportedly broke down in tears in emotional meeting with the families of the victims on Tuesday.

The monarch also viewed the flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport with tears in his eyes.

The King, who's mainly based in Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer, showed his support for the heartbroken families and community affected by the deaths of three young girls.

Buckingham Palace had announced the King's visit three hours earlier, bringing out crowds who cheered on his arrival.



After meeting the families, the monarch also headed to the Southport Community Fire Station to talk to local groups and faith leaders impacted by the violence that followed the deaths and the arrest of a young man.