'It Ends With Us' star speaks out against Blake Lively haters

Blake Lively is facing a torrent of criticism for her alleged involvement in It Ends With Us controversies. Now, his co-star is jumping on his side to defend her.



Brandon Sklenar, who played Atlas Corrigan in the film, took to Instagram to share a lengthy post calling out the trolls attacking his fellow actor.

“I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online,” he said. “Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves."

Adding, "Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.”

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point,” Brandon noted in his statement. “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film."

"It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

The controversy meanwhile stemmed from an alleged rift between Blake and co-star Justin Baldoni on-set to the criticism of the former for preferring her brand deals over the film during the press tours.