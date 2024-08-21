Alicia Silverstone sparks concern after eating potentially poisonous berry

Alicia Silverstone sparked online concern after she shared a video of herself eating a fruit which her fans claimed to be “poisonous”.



The 47-year-old actress took to her official TikTok account on August 19, and posted the video of a fruit she found growing on the streets of England

“I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” she said in the video, showing an orange-colored berry filled with seeds inside.

@aliciasilverstone

“I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was tomato or not,” the actress explained before she dropped the fruit on the accidentally.



“It’s definitely not,” she noted

After dismissing the possibility of the fruit being a tomato she showed a fenced area where the dense plant is growing "

“Look at these leaves. Those are the leaves. So what the heck is this? Because when you open it up, it looks like that,” she continued

The Clueless alum then took a bite, saying, “If I bite it — I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this. But it’s almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is?”

Her fans rushed to the comment section, one fan wrote, “who just picks something they don't know what it is and eats it."

Another claimed, “Jerusalem Cherry… They are poisonous .”

A third fan asked her to update if she is alright, “WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!”

Many of Silver’s followers claimed that the fruit could be a Jerusalem cherry which could be poisonous and toxic.

As per People magazine, The Northern New England Poison Center states that the fruit is "harmful to eat".