 
Geo News

Royals asking ‘one question' as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tour Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Colombia tour has raised eye brows

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia tour when been questioned by a royal expert.

Then Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who havecharmed their South American fans with a trip to Bogota, have raised a major concern with the Royals.

The Institution is reportedly thinking "why are they going?”, according to expert Emily Andrews.

She writes for Grazia: "Harry and Meghan's reputation has also taken a hit in the US, while the launch of Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has still not been finalised.

"It was scheduled for this spring, then autumn, and has now been reportedly put back until next year to tie in with her new cooking show for Netflix and to iron out trademarking issues,” noted the expert.

This comes as a friend of Harry’s reveals the Duke still misses UK.

They said : "He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here desperately and wants to be admired more.

"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate,” noted the expert.

'It Ends With Us' star speaks out against Blake Lively haters
'It Ends With Us' star speaks out against Blake Lively haters
Alicia Silverstone sparks concern after eating potentially poisonous berry
Alicia Silverstone sparks concern after eating potentially poisonous berry
Kylie Jenner sends fans wild with gorgeous snaps on IG
Kylie Jenner sends fans wild with gorgeous snaps on IG
Christina heads off for 'adventure' with her kids amid divorce from Josh Hall
Christina heads off for 'adventure' with her kids amid divorce from Josh Hall
Justin Baldoni lost importance due to Blake Lively: Source
Justin Baldoni lost importance due to Blake Lively: Source
Emily Atack shares heartwarming moment with baby son
Emily Atack shares heartwarming moment with baby son
Brad Pitt meets George Clooney ahead of new movie release
Brad Pitt meets George Clooney ahead of new movie release
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz name their favorite movies of each other
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz name their favorite movies of each other