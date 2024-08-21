Royals asking ‘one question' as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tour Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia tour when been questioned by a royal expert.



Then Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who havecharmed their South American fans with a trip to Bogota, have raised a major concern with the Royals.

The Institution is reportedly thinking "why are they going?”, according to expert Emily Andrews.

She writes for Grazia: "Harry and Meghan's reputation has also taken a hit in the US, while the launch of Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has still not been finalised.

"It was scheduled for this spring, then autumn, and has now been reportedly put back until next year to tie in with her new cooking show for Netflix and to iron out trademarking issues,” noted the expert.

This comes as a friend of Harry’s reveals the Duke still misses UK.

They said : "He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here desperately and wants to be admired more.

"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate,” noted the expert.