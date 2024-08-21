How Princess Charlotte makes ‘secret' shopping trips with Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte makes her secret shopping trips with a senior member of the Royal Family, reveals source.



The young Wales, who cannot go out for fashion excursions with mother Kate Middleton due to their Royal status, relies on great aunt Sophie Wessex to do the needful.

An insider tells The Sun: “There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching.”

Speaking about Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter Louise, the insider added: “Louise adores Charlotte too, but doesn’t see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland.”

This comes as Sophie admitted she and husband Prince Edward invest greatly in their life away from Royal duties.

In a magazine interview last year, Sophie said: “He [Edward] is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father.”