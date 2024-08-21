Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix go all in for Joker sequel

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix portrayed their characters in the Joker’s upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, with complete dedication.



The 38-year-old singer starred as the obsessive asylum inmate Harleen Lee Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn. The character was first played by Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad.

While Phoenix reprised his role as Arthur Fleck a.k.a. Joker.

The forthcoming sequel’s director said in an interview with Variety, “I don’t even really know what Method means. Does he take it seriously? Does she take it seriously? Hell yeah."



"But he doesn’t stay in character 24 hours a day. With her, I’d say she does a lot more of that than he does. But as a director, I’m in favor of whatever it takes to get them to the place they need to be." he added.

While gushing about how Gaga fitted into her character, he said, “The high voice, that accent, the gum-chewing and all that sort of sassy stuff that’s in the comics, we stripped that away.”

“We wanted her to fit into this world of Gotham that we created from the first movie,” he further added.

The film is all set to release on October 4.